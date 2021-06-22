A trip to a ghost forest of Southeast Alaska

Soon, I will fly from Fairbanks to Yakutat, a wild corner of Alaska located at the elbow where Southeast connects with the rest of the state. From there, I will climb into a smaller plane with scientist Ben Gaglioti. The pilot will land on a beach. From there, Gaglioti and I will hike to a “ghost forest” exposed at the terminus of La Perouse Glacier. This is the first time I’ve helped on a field expedition in some time. I am excited to see this wild country.