Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has just been announced as a member of the official U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team that will be competing in Tokyo this summer. The five-time NBA All-Star previously played for the 2012 U.S. team that finished undefeated, winning the gold medal over runners-up Spain in London. In eight contests that year, Love averaged 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 17.3 minutes while leading the U.S. in total rebounds with 61 for the competition. He was also a member of the 2010 U.S. team that went 9-0 and captured the FIBA World Cup title in Turkey.