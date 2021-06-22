Jake Paul wants to drag Tyron Woodley to the deep waters in their boxing match: “We will see how well Tyron can swim”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans says his heart is with Tyron Woodley, but he expects Jake Paul to put up a “tough fight.”. Woodley and Paul meet on August 28 on Showtime PPV in what marks the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley’s first professional boxing match. Coming off of a TKO win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren, Paul is about as hot of a commodity as there is in combat sports right now, and both he and Woodley are expected to make monster paydays for their boxing match. However, for Woodley, it’s not just about the money, but also proving to all the doubters that he can still win fights at age 39.