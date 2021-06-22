Jake Paul wants to drag Tyron Woodley to the deep waters in their boxing match: “We will see how well Tyron can swim”
Jake Paul is hoping his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley will last longer than his other pro bouts. Paul, who’s currently 3-0 as a pro and has two first-round TKO’s and one second-round KO, will have his toughest test on August 28 against Woodley. It’s an intriguing matchup and both men have promised fairly early KOs as the brash YouTuber doesn’t think Woodley will be able to handle his power. Yet, if he does, he says he’s excited for that as he knows he has what it takes to box eight hard rounds.www.bjpenn.com