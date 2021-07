Now that the dust has largely settled post-E3, we can set our sights forward and think about all of the great games slated to release this year. Nintendo’s E3 had no shortage of excellent games – fans are getting excited about a new Mario Party, WarioWare, a return of Advance Wars, and more. RPG fans can look forward to Shin Megami Tensei V, No More Heroes 3 should turn a few heads, and Hollow Knight: Silksong is still allegedly set to release this year. With so many games to pick from, it’s hard to choose a single most-anticipated title, but I’m asking you to do it anyway. So, what Switch game are you most excited for for the rest of 2021?