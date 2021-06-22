Impact of wildfires on wineries

From a tiny vine to crisp wine, Debonne Vineyards owner Tony Debevc walks us through the six steps every winery grape takes before it's bottled up. 1. Planting: If every journey begins with a single step, then every bottle of wine begins with a single vine. Once a winery purchases the vines from a nursery, they’ll level the ground to make sure the plot of land is even. When spring rolls around, the vine is grafted to a rootstock — the process of merging roots from different plants together to maximize growing potential — before it’s planted in the ground and protected by a plastic carton. For the first couple months, winemakers keep a vigilant eye on the vines’ growth by cultivating, pruning and organizing the vines so they’ll be able to grow onto a trellis later in life. “There’s a lot of handiwork and science involved in planting and raising grapes, ” says Debevc.