Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Rara launches online shop for gemstone fine jewelry line in the U.S.

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Rara delivers elegant gemstone jewelry designs without the luxury markups. The Rara online shop has launched in the U.S., redefining modern jewelry with handcrafted designs featuring ethically-sourced precious and semi-precious gemstones. Rara is founded by gemologist Val Wikstrem and his brother Valentine. The Wikstrem family’s expertise in cast jewelry, construction and stone setting results in a fine jewelry line that stuns thanks to its nature-inspired designs and awe-inspiring stones.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Online Shop#Gemstone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

These Are the 9 Best Places to Buy Jewelry Online

When it comes to buying jewelry, it can be really hard to find places online that offer pieces that will seamlessly go with your current collection of family heirlooms and treasured items. However, thanks to Instagram, finding stores that sell everything you want (and more) has become easier and more entertaining. Plus, we can all agree that discovering a new brand or store while casually scrolling through your feed is a great feeling. Now, though, due to Instagram's ever-changing algorithm, some brands might go unnoticed and it can get overwhelming to find new brands by simply scrolling through the internet.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop Pride Jewelry For a Sparkling Contribution to the Cause

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the clouds of Coronavirus begin to dissipate and restrictions lift across the country, Pride month could not feel more celebratory. Colorful and charitable Pride jewelry makes the month’s celebrations feel that much more special.
Beauty & Fashionfinchannel.com

Franco Fontana Jewelry Offering Online Sales, New Services

Franco Fontana Jewelry, which has been on the Georgian market for more than 10 years, says it has adapted to the reality of the pandemic and managed to offer online sales and new services in just a short period of time. Company Director Maka Razmadze says that the first coronavirus...
InternetEyewitness News

Online Shopping Pitfalls

How do you know you're getting the best deal, and a legit deal, when you're shopping online? Omri Traub from Popcart.com is sharing some common online shopping pitfalls. For more information about getting good deals online visit popcart.com.
Beauty & Fashionthepaypers.com

Printemps launches livestream shopping event

France-based department store Printemps has debuted a livestream shopping experience, claiming to be the first in the country to tap into the growing trend that first took place in China. According to WWD, the event took place on 23 June 2021, and broadcasted a 20-minute programme designed to bridge service...
Beauty & Fashiondallassun.com

Online shopping platform 'Jyo Shop' dominates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): The different brands from different industries demand modern timelessness in terms of art and creativity. However, nothing beats the essence of preserving a country's heritage and taking it on a global level. Bringing the ancient heritage of India with its exclusive hand-embroidered products, the...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Isabel Marant Launches Online Shop Dedicated to Resale

In another sign that luxury fashion is working toward a more circular future, French label Isabel Marant recently stepped into resale with Isabel Marant Vintage. The new digital resale platform, initially created for the French market, aims to extend the life of authentic Isabel Marant garments and accessories, including items from the Isabel Marant, Isabel Marant Étoile and men’s lines.
Relationship Advicefashionisers.com

4 Muses to Inspire Your Fine Jewelry Selection Process

Your fine jewelry can help you express yourself and showcase your favorite designs, be it flowers or hearts. The world can inspire you and help you build out your personal collection of fine jewelry pieces when there’s a way to wear diamonds that resemble the night sky or the initial of a loved one. You can use your life and surroundings as a guide for how you want to adorn yourself with earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces that match your style.
RetailPosted by
Maryland Reporter

4 Advantages to Shopping Sectionals Online

Have you been considering a new sectional but were shocked at the sticker price at your local furniture store? If so, you might be one of the thousands that purchase sectionals online each year. There are a lot of reasons that you should shop for sectionals online, and not all of them are related to your pocketbook.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Consumers will keep shopping online, especially for one feature

A new survey indicates retailers that want to capture share of a growing e-commerce market should provide one key option. Results of a consumer survey from on-demand fulfillment platform Ware2Go, a UPS company, reveal that 79% of respondents increased their online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, 89% of respondents plan to do as much or more of their shopping online, even as restrictions on in-person shopping ease. And almost one-third (31%) say they have an urge to spend now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.
Beauty & Fashionfashionisers.com

Online Jewelry Shopping: Advantages of Purchasing Jewelry Online

When it comes to purchasing jewelry online, most people are skeptical. Even though the technology is evolving, the majority of people are under the mindset of purchasing jewelry directly from the store. However, it makes absolutely no difference in the quality of the jewelry if you purchase it online or...
InternetPosted by
Tyla

Women Are Sharing Their Online Shopping Fails

Lockdown made thousands of people ditch high street shops in favour of online retail therapy, and now women are sharing some of their most embarrassing purchases. From unflattering dresses and giant knickers to swimming pools, the shopping fails fails are hilarious. Amy Macdonald, 11, wanted a paddling pool to help...
Apparelreviewed.com

This men's jewelry line turned me into a guy who wears bracelets

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’m a huge fan of wearing men’s jewelry. Gold chains? Sign me up. Fat stones on rings? Yes please. I’d even wear a puka shell necklace (the kind you get on vacation in Hawaii) if I thought my girlfriend or parents wouldn’t make fun of me. But one accessory I’ve been missing out on over the years are bracelets. I’ve never found one that matched my personal style—they’re usually too lux or bulky for my tastes.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Soulmia Launches Their Inaugural Online Shopping App for an Improved Customer Shopping Experience

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Soulmia, the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas, was established in 2020 and has already amassed more than 400,000 subscribers and 5,000,000 monthly website visitors. Soulmia has become one of the fastest-growing online fashion brands and is committed to providing quality products based on latest trends at attractive, affordable prices.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Boucheron Launches Holographic High Jewelry Collection

PARIS — It’s carte blanche at Boucheron in July, the moment when the historic Place Vendôme house works new materials into the realm of high jewelry. This year, the label’s creative director Claire Choisne drew on colors in an unconventional manner, working rainbow and holographic effects into high-end pieces with a futuristic bent.
ShoppingInc.com

3 Startups Disrupting Online Shopping

Covid-19 pushed online shopping up so fast it almost launched into orbit, with McKinsey estimating that the market saw 10 years worth of growth in just the first 3 months of the pandemic. It's awesome news for the market, but it's done nothing to ease competition between individual online stores.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

Brand Spotlight: Beauty Pie

Good morning! How is everyone’s week going so far? I love a short holiday week, don’t you? Today I want to feature one of my new favorite luxury beauty brands: Beauty Pie. They have so many incredible products that I cannot wait to share with you today. Beauty Pie is unique in that they also offer a membership option to get amazing prices on all of their high-quality products. The great news is that Beauty Pie is offering my followers the first month of membership for FREE with code TANYASENTME. Cut out the middleman and go straight to the luxury skincare you want. If you’re still on the fence, read all the way through for a full video tutorial and review of the products to see which items are best for you. Let’s go!

Comments / 0

Community Policy