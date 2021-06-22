Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, KY

Sheriff’s Office: Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night

By WYMT News Staff
WKYT 27
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested following an incident in which police say a four-year-old was walking alone on a roadway at night. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a small child walking on US-25E around two miles north of Barbourville. The caller said the child was walking on a white line in the southbound lane of the highway and was nearly hit by a car.

www.wkyt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
City
Barbourville, KY
City
Gray, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Knox County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S Office#Wymt#Knox County Sheriff#Child Protective Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
NBC News

Biden 'optimistic' after call pressing Putin to crack down on Russian-based cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Friday that the U.S. "will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure," as cyberattacks against American companies originating in Russia have continued. Biden said afterward that he is “optimistic” after speaking...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy