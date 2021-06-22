Inside Indiana's big recruiting weekend on the trail

Overall Record: 2-4 Big Ten Record: 2-4 (Iowa - 24-20; Illinois - 31-24) Minnesota’s All-Time Road Record @ Purdue: 7-21 (2019, 2015, 2008, 1990, 1986, 1982, 1974) Purdue started off the year as well as you can start a season. They opened up the season hosting Iowa and the 3rd of David Bell’s 3 touchdown catches allowed Purdue to beat Iowa 24-20 in comeback fashion. For Purdue’s 2nd game, they would go on the road to take on Illinois. Purdue opened up a 31-10 lead going into the 4th quarter before two Illinois 4th quarter TD’s cut the lead to 31-24. Illinois would get no further and Purdue’s 31-24 win gave them a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007. Purdue’s next game against Wisconsin would be called off due to Covid, meaning Purdue would have to wait a week to play their third game against a ranked Northwestern team for first place in the Big Ten West division. Northwestern led the game almost wire to wire with Northwestern WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman hauled in 3 TD passes as Northwestern held off Purdue 27-20 to drop Purdue to 2-1. At this point, Purdue made the trip up to Minneapolis to take on the Gophers. This game didn’t have as much at stake as a Thomas Hearns/Marvin Hagler boxing match from the mid-80’s but Purdue and Minnesota traded blows like they were doing a Hearns/Hagler remake. The teams traded 3 TD drives to open up the game. Cam Wiley, Rondale Moore and Mo Ibrahim doing the scoring. Minnesota opened up a 21-10 following a Seth Green TD run. Purdue had a chance to cut the lead before halftime, but JD Dellinger had a 27 yard FG blocked, one of only 2 missed kicks Dellinger had all season. In the second half, the teams traded TD drives the first five drives of the second half. David Bell (47 yards), Mo Ibrahim (1 yard), David Bell (9 yards), Ibrahim (5 yards), Payne Durham (6 yards) had the scoring plays as Minnesota led 34-31, following a missed Minnesota PAT. Minnesota then went for it on 4th down deep in their zone and Seth Green got stopped short, giving Purdue a short field. Minnesota’s defense stiffened just enough to force a Purdue FG, and Dellinger missed a 33 yard FG (his only other miss the rest of the season). Following a Minnesota 3-and-out, Purdue had one last chance to either tie or go-ahead with 2:14 left in the game. Purdue drove down to the Minnesota 19 yard line with 0:51 remaining and Jack Plummer managed to find TE Payne Durham wide open for what would have been the go-ahead TD, but the officials called a pretty controversial offensive pass interference penalty on Durham for pushing off to get open.