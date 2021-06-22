Cancel
Inside Indiana's big recruiting weekend on the trail

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana had a big weekend on the recruiting trail, hosting 16 official visitors. Two were already committed in Top247 athlete Dasan McCullough and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage defensive lineman Richard Thomas. Two more joined the fold in Pompano Beach (Fla.) Coconut Creek four-star cornerback Trevell Mullen and one of the top linebackers in the Midwest in London (Ohio) High’s Isaiah Jones.

