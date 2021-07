Reclaimed wood serves both aesthetic and practical purposes. Visually stunning, reclaimed wood also is a great way to make use of old-growth forest wood. Why is that significant? According to the United States Forest Service, just 3 percent of oldgrowth forest has survived into the second decade of the 21st century. Old-growth Forest wood like that from longleaf pine trees has long been touted as excellent building material, but the pine utilized today comes from trees that are cut down when they’re young. Reclaimed wood taken from old or demolished homes built with old-growth forest wood offers access to this highly valued building material while also providing the environmental benefits that come with reusing existing materials.