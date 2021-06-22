Cancel
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Once Said Show’s Old Format Was ‘Not Exciting Television’

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Like a fine wine, one of America’s favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune, has changed and matured over the years. However, according to host Pat Sajak, not all versions of the gameplay have been successful. Since 1981, Sajak has been the face of the game show–that is, besides his lovely assistant Vanna White. With decades of experience hosting, there’s no better expert on the show’s history and development than he.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Vanna White
Pat Sajak
