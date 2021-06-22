‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Once Said Show’s Old Format Was ‘Not Exciting Television’

There have been whispers that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is considering quitting or retiring from the iconic game show, but those rumors have now been debunked. Gossip Cop recently issued a sweeping clarification of various rumors that have popped up over the past few months. The outlet essentially explains that there is no concrete evidence for these rumors. They also cite Sajak's contract, which does not expire until 2022, as a reason for why he is likely not retiring yet.