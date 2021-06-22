‘Blue Bloods’: Do the Stars Really Drink Beer During Family Dinner Scenes?

The former “Blue Bloods” actor turns 53 today! But Amy Carlson is more than just an actor, she’s also a world traveler. Carlson was born in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on July 7, 1968, and spent most of her life traveling the world with her parents. According to IMDB, both of her parents were teachers so the family spent every summer camping around the United States or backpacking across Europe. She even lived in the middle east for a time as a kid while her parents taught at the American School. However, it wasn’t until Amy found the theater that her real adventure began. After graduating college, Amy moved back to Chicago where she studied improv. It wasn’t long after that that her career really took off. And today, in honor of her birthday, we’re highlighting some of Amy Carlson’s best career moments.