Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’: Do the Stars Really Drink Beer During Family Dinner Scenes?

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the regular Reagan family dinners featured at the end of each episode of the hit CBS series, “Blue Bloods,” the food is always plentiful. As is the beer, for many of the Reagan family adults. To the viewer, the Reagan family enjoys one meal together each episode. However, for...

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Blue Bloods#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Real Reason Why ‘Linda Reagan’ Actor Amy Carlson Exited the Show After Season 7

Danny Reagan has been dealing with the death of his wife Linda on “Blue Bloods.” Why did actress Amy Carlson leave after seven seasons?. Simply put, Carlson decided not to renew her contract with the hit CBS crime drama, according to an article on Looper.com. Show producers decided to kill off Linda Reagan in a helicopter crash, thereby making it impossible for her and Carlson to return.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Cast Got ‘Warned’ About Wearing Police Uniform in Public

During an interview with CBS This Morning, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg said the case got “warned” about wearing their uniforms in public. Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the show, said cops would warn the crew before they shot scenes in public. There were some scenes in the show where a police shooting was portrayed and that could give off the wrong impression, they said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Drops Gorgeous Waterfall Video

“Blue Bloods” actor Sami Gayle is living her best life during her time away from the show. The 12th season of the show isn’t set to air until the end of 2021 so the “Blue Bloods” cast is taking a well-deserved break from show business. However, Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the show, isn’t resting. In fact, she’s doing the opposite. She’s adventuring!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Amy Carlson: Celebrating the Former ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Best Moments

The former “Blue Bloods” actor turns 53 today! But Amy Carlson is more than just an actor, she’s also a world traveler. Carlson was born in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on July 7, 1968, and spent most of her life traveling the world with her parents. According to IMDB, both of her parents were teachers so the family spent every summer camping around the United States or backpacking across Europe. She even lived in the middle east for a time as a kid while her parents taught at the American School. However, it wasn’t until Amy found the theater that her real adventure began. After graduating college, Amy moved back to Chicago where she studied improv. It wasn’t long after that that her career really took off. And today, in honor of her birthday, we’re highlighting some of Amy Carlson’s best career moments.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Reveals the Challenges of Social Media in 2014 Interview

If you think “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan is a fool when it comes to social media, then you might want to rethink that conclusion. Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama, knows that being on social media can be challenging. Especially when you are someone who has been in the spotlight as she has been from her modeling days to her current role.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Said Tom Selleck ‘Embodies the Role of the Patriarch’

When it comes to someone playing the fatherly role on “Blue Bloods,” then star Will Estes could think of no one better than Tom Selleck. Estes, who plays Detective Jamie Reagan on the CBS police drama, talks about Selleck in a 2020 interview with Daniel Levine of PopCulture. Levine informs Estes that he’s spoken with other “Blue Bloods” cast members about Selleck and they always say how giving of an actor he is on the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Revealed First Episode Filmed Was a Dinner Scene

Given the current status of the “Blue Bloods” family dinner, it only seems right that one would be among the first scenes the show ever filmed. But whether or not the audience ended up loving the dinner scenes, they were a major plot point before the show did its first take. The point of “Blue Bloods” is to explore the Reagan family dynamic against the backdrop of law enforcement in New York, after all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Describes Hilarious Mash Potatoes Mishap in 2015 Interview

Bridget Moynahan has been playing Erin Reagan on the hit CBS police drama “Blue Bloods” since 2010. In 2015, she had already done over 100 of the iconic Reagan family dinner scenes. They’re the heart and soul of each episode. And any connoisseur of Thanksgiving dinner fare knows that mashed potatoes are the heart and soul of the holiday meal. How do the two overlap? We’re glad you asked.

Comments / 8

Community Policy