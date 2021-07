Earlier this week, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a special allocation of $6,600 to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) center in Cherokee to aid in covering added expenses arising from the pandemic. Director, Cheryl McGrory, says they had investigated the possibility of applying for American Rescue funds, but because they are a subgovernment agency operating under 28E agreements with the 13 other government entities, they had to make an ask of each of these counties. She explains they could not just shutter the center when the pandemic hit.