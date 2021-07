Jul. 7—FERGUSON — Police Chief Jason Armstrong is heading to North Carolina to take the top job at a police department there, according to the municipality that hired him. Neither Armstrong nor Ferguson's city attorney, Apollo Carey, could be immediately reached to confirm the move on Tuesday. But the city where Armstrong is headed, Apex, North Carolina, announced the hiring on its government website, saying his first day as chief will be Aug. 2. The Apex Police Department also posted the news on its Facebook page.