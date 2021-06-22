Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: Harris doing all she can for U.S.

The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for the June 15 article about Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport. The article was informative on more than one front: Both the availability of the immunization shots and the interest of our highest elected officials was of interest and appreciated. What was also interesting were the comments of Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace – both were totally off base and unnecessary. The vice president provided useful information to the public. Our elected officials provided absolutely nothing.

www.postandcourier.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nancy Mace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Immunization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Al Sharpton meets with Biden and Harris on police reform and voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Democrats sour on Kamala Harris, worry she can’t win in 2024

If President Joe Biden decides to run for re-election in 2024 and wins, he‘d be 82 years and exactly two months old to begin his second term. To put that in political perspective, Ronald Reagan was 69 years and 349 days of age at his first inauguration — and the mainstream media spent the next eight years impugning his intellectual capacity, at times openly musing that he was senile. That record stood until Donald Trump, who was 74 years, 7 months and 6 days old when he moved into the White House.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Letter about Harris was inaccurate

The letter in the June 27 edition of The Daily News claiming Vice President Kamala Harris is not our country's first Black person to hold that office and that she "has no Black blood at all" because "she is Indian and Jamaican" is totally wrong. If the writer had studied...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The double standard of Kamala Harris being in charge

When discussing qualities that people demand of their leaders, “easy to work for” rarely comes up — if the candidate is a man. The catchphrase “You’re fired!” helped propel Donald Trump, star of “The Apprentice," into the ranks of mega-celebrities. Repeatedly invoked in his 2016 campaign for the presidency, those two words came to represent decisiveness, toughness and a low tolerance for those who do not perform.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
Amesbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: She sees official censorship on social media

Recently, the voices of Amesbury residents have been censored on social media and I believe fellow residents will be as upset about this as I am. This past Thursday, I posted a comment on Rep. James Kelcourse’s Instagram page, stating how excited I was that the drive-up mailbox had returned while also thanking those who were essential in this act, Mayor Kassandra Gove and Congressman Seth Moulton.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Editorial: SC was a major Revolutionary War battleground. We need to preserve that history.

In a few years, our nation will observe the 250th anniversary of the war that ultimately led to its formation and the freedoms we enjoy today (and celebrated anew last weekend). This important milestone in the life of our republic also is a great opportunity to focus more attention on South Carolina’s vital but oft-overshadowed contribution toward winning the Revolutionary War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy