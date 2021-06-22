Letter: Harris doing all she can for U.S.

If President Joe Biden decides to run for re-election in 2024 and wins, he‘d be 82 years and exactly two months old to begin his second term. To put that in political perspective, Ronald Reagan was 69 years and 349 days of age at his first inauguration — and the mainstream media spent the next eight years impugning his intellectual capacity, at times openly musing that he was senile. That record stood until Donald Trump, who was 74 years, 7 months and 6 days old when he moved into the White House.