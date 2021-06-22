Letter: Harris doing all she can for U.S.
Thank you for the June 15 article about Vice President Kamala Harris' stop at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport. The article was informative on more than one front: Both the availability of the immunization shots and the interest of our highest elected officials was of interest and appreciated. What was also interesting were the comments of Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace – both were totally off base and unnecessary. The vice president provided useful information to the public. Our elected officials provided absolutely nothing.