Prep softball: Engle strikes out 19 at Osky Classic
OSKALOOSA — It was a toasty Saturday with a handful of ranked teams coming to town for the Oskaloosa Indian Softball Classic on Father's Day weekend. Fairfield, ranked 10th in Class 4A, split a pair of games at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex, winning 5-3 over Creston behind an incredible effort in the pitching circle by Coty Engle before falling 11-5 to second-ranked (4A) Carlisle. Engle struck out 19 batters against the Panthers, overcoming three unearned runs allowed.