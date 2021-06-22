Prep softball: Engle strikes out 19 at Osky Classic

BLOOMFIELD – The Davis County softball team has come a long way in a short amount of time. Don't look now, but the Mustangs are suddenly a team to contend with in the race for the South Central Conference title. Madeline Barker struck out 16 batters in the 16th win of the season for newly-ranked Davis County as the 15th-ranked team in Class 3A, according to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, held off Clarke 4-2 on Thursday afternoon continuing a special inaugural season for the Mustangs at the new West Complex.