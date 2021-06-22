Cancel
Prep softball: Engle strikes out 19 at Osky Classic

By Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Jun. 21—OSKALOOSA — It was a toasty Saturday with a handful of ranked teams coming to town for the Oskaloosa Indian Softball Classic on Father's Day weekend. Fairfield, ranked 10th in Class 4A, split a pair of games at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex, winning 5-3 over Creston behind an incredible effort in the pitching circle by Coty Engle before falling 11-5 to second-ranked (4A) Carlisle. Engle struck out 19 batters against the Panthers, overcoming three unearned runs allowed.

