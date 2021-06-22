How American Ninja Warrior Is Like The Olympics Before The 2021 Tokyo Games
NBC is the place to be on network TV this summer for the best of the best of athletes thanks to the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics and, of course, Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior. The Olympics were originally planned for the summer of 2020, but the delay of the Games due to the pandemic meant that fans have been waiting a whole extra year to see elite athletes from all over the world compete for gold. Ninja Warrior returned earlier in the summer with some revolutionary new changes, and executive producer Arthur Smith opened up about how the show is like the Olympics.