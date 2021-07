Officials have released the name of a woman who died last week after an accident on I-15 .

Jordan Stern, a 30-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed early Wednesday morning on northbound I-15 near 8700 South.

Stern was thrown from the bike, then hit by a passing semi-truck. She died from her injuries.

The motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries, and the semi driver was uninjured.