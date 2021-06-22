Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Rockland A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FAIRFIELD NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN...WESTCHESTER...PUTNAM AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 1013 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from near Hopewell Junction to Carmel to Mount Kisco to Nyack. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, Milford, Shelton, New City, Naugatuck, Ossining, Peekskill, Southbury, New Canaan, Nanuet and Wolcott.alerts.weather.gov