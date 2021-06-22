Special Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Val Verde SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN VAL VERDE COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juno, moving southeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Juno and Pandale.alerts.weather.gov