Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LANE COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM PDT At 713 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Waldo Lake, or 26 miles northwest of La Pine, moving north at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lane County.