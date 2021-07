Earlier this year I spoke to the founder of Oma Cinema, a company looking to reinvent the traditional layout of cinema with a series of mini-wall pods that combine the feeling of watching from home with the communal collective experience of watching in a movie theatre. While the Oma concept wasn’t designed primarily with post-pandemic cinema viewing in mind its pod idea seemed like a very effective answer to the problem. Now another cinematic idea has arrived that takes the pod concept a step further and is aimed squarely at providing entertainment in a COVID-present world.