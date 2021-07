A woman was killed, and her husband and 2 children suffered critical injuries in a 3-vehicle crash in Brownsville late Monday night. Brownsville police say the man was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon when he ran a red light at Highway 48 and Minnesota Avenue. The SUV collided with two other vehicles – the wreck killing the man’s 27-year-old wife and leaving him and their two young children with life-threatening injuries.