With his French Open win earlier this month―his 19th career Grand Slam―Novak Djokovic now trails Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by only one for the all-time Slam record. And now, going into Wimbledon, which begins today, the world No. 1 and the overall favorite is in prime position to pull even with his rivals, especially given that Nadal has pulled out to rest his body and Federer has not won an ATP title since 2019. Still, grass is Federer’s best surface, and Wimbledon is his best Slam. He’s won eight titles at the All-England Club.