Gotham Actor Anthony Carrigan on if He'd Ever Return to Zsasz

Anthony Carrigan, who played Victor Zsasz on Gotham, says he would be happy to step into that slim-fitting suit again if the opportunity were to arise -- something that doesn't seem entirely implausible. With the 2019-2020 TV event Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC fans learned that no version of their favorite characters is ever truly gone, as long as someone is willing to come up with a way to bring them back to the screen. Next up, The Flash movie is said to feature Michael Keaton's Batman in a key role, marking his first appearance in the role in 20 years.