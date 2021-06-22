Cancel
George Clooney is opening a high school to diversify Hollywood

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Deseret News
Deseret News
 17 days ago
Los Angeles is opening a new high school. Unlike most schools, this specialized magnet program is backed by Hollywood elites. The program aims to prepare students from underserved communities for jobs in the entertainment industry, reports The New York Times. George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle and Mindy...

