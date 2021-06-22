Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Longmont evaluates whether to resume volunteer parking program after pandemic

By Annie Mehl
Colorado Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongmont’s longtime volunteer parking program has been on hiatus for more than a year now and may not be returning. “When it comes to handicapped parking patrol, this is a program that was established a long time ago when council was getting complaints about people parking in handicapped parking spaces,” said Carmen Ramirez, Community and Neighborhood Resources manager. “Businesses have gotten much better at addressing that.”

www.coloradodaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Health
Longmont, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Parking Violations#Park Rangers#Parking Spaces#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
NBC News

Biden 'optimistic' after call pressing Putin to crack down on Russian-based cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Friday that the United States "will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure," as cyberattacks against American companies originating in Russia have continued. Biden said afterward that he is “optimistic” after speaking...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy