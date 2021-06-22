Longmont evaluates whether to resume volunteer parking program after pandemic
Longmont’s longtime volunteer parking program has been on hiatus for more than a year now and may not be returning. “When it comes to handicapped parking patrol, this is a program that was established a long time ago when council was getting complaints about people parking in handicapped parking spaces,” said Carmen Ramirez, Community and Neighborhood Resources manager. “Businesses have gotten much better at addressing that.”www.coloradodaily.com