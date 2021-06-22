Cancel
Mason City, IA

Grant Petersen hired at First Citizens Bank

By Jaci Smith
Globe Gazette
 17 days ago

First Citizens Bank has hired Grant Petersen recently joined the First Citizens Bank team as a Vice President, Lending Officer at the west Mason City location. Petersen is a graduate of Rockwell-Swaledale High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to joining First Citizens, Petersen worked as VP Loan Officer and branch manager at another financial institution in North Iowa.

