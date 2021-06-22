Grant Petersen hired at First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank has hired Grant Petersen recently joined the First Citizens Bank team as a Vice President, Lending Officer at the west Mason City location. Petersen is a graduate of Rockwell-Swaledale High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to joining First Citizens, Petersen worked as VP Loan Officer and branch manager at another financial institution in North Iowa.globegazette.com