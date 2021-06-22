Sheriff’s Office: Knox County man arrested after child found walking on highway at night

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested following an incident in which police say a four-year-old was walking alone on a roadway at night. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call about a small child walking on US-25E around two miles north of Barbourville. The caller said the child was walking on a white line in the southbound lane of the highway and was nearly hit by a car.