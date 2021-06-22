The Doctor Game: Sharing a ride to health and safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sun is out and people are getting outside, and with sun exposure comes sunburns. Unfortunately, sunburns accelerate skin aging and are the leading cause in the majority of skin cancers including squamous cell carcinomas, basal cell carcinomas, and melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This because when the skin absorbs the ultraviolet radiation from the sun, it has the potential to cause damage to the genetic material in the skin cells, which can then go on to develop into cancer cells. There are a number of ways to protect yourself. One: apply a high-quality sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher over all of your exposed skin. Most adults need an ounce of sunscreen to cover their bodies. Try to apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside, and every 2 hours when outside. And don’t forget our lips! skin cancer can also form on the lips, so find a lip balm with an SPF rating of 30 or higher. There are chemical sunscreens that absorb the suns’ rays, and physical sunscreens with zinc oxide, which act as a shield and block the sun’s rays. If you have sensitive skin, opt for physical sunscreen. 2: Seek shade when the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 AM and 2 PM. If your shadow is shorter than you, find some shade! 3: Wear sun-protective clothing such as light-weight long sleeve shirts and pants, wide brimmed hats, and sunglasses.