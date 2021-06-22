Beating the heat at the Frackville Community Pool
Temperatures reached into the 90s as people came out to beat the heat at the new Frackville Community Pool. The old pool, built in 1978, hadn't been open since 2014 after an engineering study found major problems. The project for the new pool received state grant money and donations from local organizations and individuals. The official ribbon cutting was May 14. The pool is open to the public at the Memorial Park Complex in the borough.