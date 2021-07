The Chicago Cubs have five players that are finalists to be an All-Star Game starter in 2021. We don’t know who is actually going to make the team but the fan vote simply determines the starters. Phase one was to narrow it down to three players at each position from each league and phase two will determine who of the three finalists will be the winner. Seeing that the Cubs have five players shows how well the team has played this season, despite some early-season drama.