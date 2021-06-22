Discovery provides new target to make melanomas more vulnerable to anti-cancer treatments

Recent advances in next-generation sequencing technologies have led to significant improvements in cancer genomic research and cancer treatment. Through the use of comprehensive cancer genome data, precision medicine has become more of a reality; albeit, at present, only ~10–15% of patients can benefit from current genomic testing practices. Improvements in cancer genome analyses have contributed to a better understanding of antitumor immunity and have provided solutions for targeting highly cancer-specific neoantigens generated from somatic mutations in individual patients. Since then, numerous studies have demonstrated the importance of neoantigens and neoantigen-reactive T cells in the tumor microenvironment and how their presence influences the beneficial responses associated with various cancer immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Indeed, cancer immunotherapies that explicitly target neoantigens specific to individual cancer patients would lead to the ultimate form of cancer precision medicine. For this to be realized, several issues would need to be overcome, including the accurate prediction and selection of neoantigens that can induce cytotoxic T cells in individual patients. The precise prediction of target neoantigens will likely accelerate the development of personalized immunotherapy including cancer vaccines and T-cell receptor-engineered T-cell therapy for patients with cancer.