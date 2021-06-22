Cancel
Cancer

Discovery provides new target to make melanomas more vulnerable to anti-cancer treatments

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies.

