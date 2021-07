There are many American beauty brands that have launched in the UK in recent years, including CeraVe, Danessa Myricks, Uoma Beauty and Drunk Elephant, to name a few.And now luxury brand Bite Beauty is set to be added to the list, as it launches in the UK on 9 July at Boots and Feelunique, bringing its vegan make-up range to the masses.The brand uses many ingredients often found in our favourite skincare formulas, such as antioxidants, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.We’ve spent the past few weeks putting it to the test, trying primers, foundations, lipsticks, mascaras and complexion products to...