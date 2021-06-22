Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claiborne County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN RANKIN CLAIBORNE...NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHERN HINDS AND NORTHERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 910 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Terry to near Dentville to near Alcorn. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Terry around 915 PM CDT. Whites, Dentville and Barlow around 920 PM CDT. Hopewell around 930 PM CDT. Glancy around 940 PM CDT. Hazlehurst, Harrisville, Pattison and Gallman around 945 PM CDT. Peyton around 1000 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
County
Simpson County, MS
City
Hazlehurst, MS
City
Terry, MS
County
Rankin County, MS
County
Copiah County, MS
City
Gallman, MS
City
Harrisville, MS
County
Hinds County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Exercise#Thunderstorms#Hopewell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Posted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy