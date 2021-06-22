Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN RANKIN CLAIBORNE...NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHERN HINDS AND NORTHERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 910 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Terry to near Dentville to near Alcorn. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Terry around 915 PM CDT. Whites, Dentville and Barlow around 920 PM CDT. Hopewell around 930 PM CDT. Glancy around 940 PM CDT. Hazlehurst, Harrisville, Pattison and Gallman around 945 PM CDT. Peyton around 1000 PM CDT.