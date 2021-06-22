Cancel
Bartow County, GA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Polk; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north Georgia, generally north of the metro Atlanta area. * From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * A cold front will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across portions of north Georgia late tonight through Tuesday. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible. This area has recently received between 1.5 and 2.0 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 3.0 to 6.0 inches. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flooding potential. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.

