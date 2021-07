Vermont Business Magazine Today, July 2, Governor Phil Scott returned without signature and vetoed S.79 (An act relating to improving rental housing health and safety)(link is external), passed on June 24 during the legislative veto session. The veto was expected given the governor's comments at his Tuesday press conference(link is external) (about the 45:30 mark of the video) before he received the bill. Scott has voiced concern about creating additional expense and regulation at a time when the state is short of housing and what does exist is at a historically high level. The Legislature could reconvene this fall to take up the veto or resubmit it in this or another form next year.