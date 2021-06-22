Cancel
Carl Nassib of Las Vegas Raiders is first active NFL player to announce he is gay

By By Jill Martin, Steve Almasy, CNN
WLFI.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay. "What's up, people," Nassib said Monday in a video on Instagram. "I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

