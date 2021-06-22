Cancel
An Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Just Made A Rare And Very Quick Stop In San Diego

By Joseph Trevithick
thedrive
One of the Navy's 'boomers' made a peculiar arrival and rapid departure from San Diego Bay this afternoon. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A U.S. Navy Ohio class missile submarine made a rare and very brief stop in San Diego today. The Twitter ship spotting account @WarshipCam was the first to spot the submarine on a live feed of the Port of San Diego available through @SanDiegoWebCam. Timestamps on still images from the video show that the submarine arrived just before 11:50 AM local time and was headed back out shortly before 12:30 PM. Which is a bizarrely quick turnaround.

www.thedrive.com
