Realtor behind lifeguard push

The City of Beckley may expand the number of lifeguard applicants by lowering the eligibility age of lifeguard employees from 18 to 16, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said Monday.

The city has also recently raised the lifeguard salary from $10 to $12-$15 per hour in an effort to attract and recruit a smaller pool of lifeguards, she added.

Currently, lifeguards must be 18 years old to work the Olympic-sized pool at New River Park, which has a deep water end for diving, a water slide and a pre-school pool that is often packed during the summer, Baker said.

On June 16, local businessman Brian Brown asked the city to follow a different model for attracting lifeguards.

"Beckley must reduce the age requirement to 16 years old," Brown said. "Hire two adults to run security and patrol the deck area."

Brown stated that 10 lifeguard candidates, ages 16 to 31, have contacted him about being certified for New River pool. Brown has personally offered to pay for their certification up to $120 for each of the 10.

Baker said the main concern when changing any policy is safety for the swimmers and lifeguards.

"Obviously there's not a lot of 18-year-olds out there, or we would've had them, already," Baker said. "Would this be for 16- and 17-year-olds? I don't know."

She said that she has taken the first step by contacting the insurance agent who insures the city's pools. Due to state holidays being Friday and Monday, she said, she won't have an answer until later this week.

The city did not open New River pool this summer. Despite efforts by city staff to recruit lifeguards, Baker said there were not enough applicants to open New River, which requires 12 lifeguards. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams had reported a similar struggle prior to Memorial Day, when the beach at Lake Stephens opened.

Nationwide, pools, resorts and beaches have seen dwindling numbers of available lifeguards, according to multiple media reports.

In mid-June, a few weeks after city officials announced that New River pool could not open because of the local shortage, Brown took a group of Beckley kids to Waterways, an outdoor water park in Boone County. Brown said he spoke with the facility's general manager and learned that Waterways has, in the past, faced the same lifeguard shortages that the City of Beckley and Raleigh County face. In response, the general manager of Waterways had lowered the lifeguard age requirement to 16 and started recruiting 16- and 17-year-old "junior lifeguards" from athletic teams in town to serve at Waterways, Brown reported.

Waterways has not had to close due to a lifeguard shortage, and Brown said that the same system could work in Beckley.

In Beckley, the city could not open New River pool but opened the smaller pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Memorial Day weekend.

Many citizens expressed disappointment on social media and some questioned if city officials had had secret plans to ditch New River pool in favor of funneling business to Black Knight, which was once a private country club that the city purchased for $3 million from Gov. Jim Justice.

Some citizens, including Brown, are uncomfortable with the private club's history of excluding groups of people. They report that many people feel more at home in the New River Park pool, which was a municipal pool that had always been open to all swimmers.

Baker said Monday that she does not like for New River pool to "sit empty" and that she wanted to open it in 2021. Repairs had been made to the pool between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but the pool could not open in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.

She reported that many steps were taken to find lifeguards for the 2021 season, including a partnership with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia for lifeguard training. The city simply did not have enough applicants to fill the required 12 positions for New River, Baker said.

Now, the city is bumping pay and, possibly, lowering the qualifying age.

Since speaking with Brown last week, Baker has reached out to Waterways management. Baker reported that the required course for training junior lifeguards through American Red Cross is 28 hours, but managers at Waterways were unable to come to Beckley this week to provide the training for those who are able to pass the required pre-certification test.

After hearing from insurance agents, Baker said she will have a better idea of how to proceed in approaching city attorney Bill File and others about the procedures for possibly lowering the age requirement to 16 for lifeguards.

While many waterparks have water that is six feet deep or less, added Baker, New River pool has 12 feet of water in the diving pool, which requires lifeguards to pass training for deep water certification. She added that a water slide also requires additional lifeguards and a splash pool for children 5 and under has shallow water but is often busy and requires lifeguards, too.

She said that she is already speaking with YMCA representatives about starting pre-certification training earlier in the year for the 2022 season, regardless of any potential changes to the city's age requirement.

Sharon Dempsey, who has managed the city's pools for more than 30 years, is approaching retirement and does not plan to renew her certified pool operator and lifeguard training certification for 2022, said Baker.

Levi Gore, manager of Waterways, was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Brown said Monday that he wants to help the city open New River pool and that he is speaking with those who are interested in the training in order to recruit lifeguards for Beckley pools.

Baker said if the city does not change the age policy, recruitment for the 2022 season could be the same as it was in 2021.

"I think it will be a struggle, just like it's continuing to be a struggle, with every other pool," she noted.

Some private companies train and supply American pools and beaches with lifeguards from other countries, but Baker said most of those contracts are made with larger cities like Myrtle Beach, S.C., and private resorts.

Baker said she had not yet been contacted by Brown's recruits.