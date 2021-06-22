Walt Disney World Welcomes Adorable Giraffe Calf: It’s a Boy

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – In honor of the longest day of the year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park announced the recent birth of a strapping, long-necked male giraffe. The healthy calf weighed in at 183 pounds and stands six feet tall, according to Disney’s animal care team on site for the birth. The still-to-be named calf is calm, relaxed and enjoys cuddle time with his mom, Lily. Distinct markings reveal a butterfly on his right shoulder, heart-shaped spots on his coat and a white-tipped speckled mane.