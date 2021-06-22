Ex-Honolulu managing director told he’s target in US probe

HONOLULU (AP) — A legislative aide to a Honolulu city councilman is on paid administrative leave after receiving a letter from federal authorities informing him he’s a target in an investigation.

Roy Amemiya was managing director under former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. He’s now a legislative aide working on special projects in the office of Councilman Calvin Say, who is chairman of the budget committee.

Lyle Hosoda, an attorney who represents Amemiya, said he received the letter on his client’s behalf last week. He declined further comment.

Amemiya is on paid administrative leave, Erika Engle, spokeswoman for the council, said Monday.

It’s not clear what Amemiya is being investigated for. Other city officials have received target letters in connection with a wide-ranging corruption investigation that sent now-retired police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor, to prison for a scheme to frame a relative to hide fraud that funded the couple’s lavish lifestyle.