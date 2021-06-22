Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.47

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.47)

Estimated jackpot: $146,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

