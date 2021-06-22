Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Council OKs plan to spend $128M in COVID-19 relief funds

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved a plan for nearly $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that will go to Seattle residents, programs and businesses.

Most of the money will come from virus relief that President Joe Biden signed in March, The Seattle Times reported.

Mayor Jenny Durkan worked with council leaders last month to draft the plan, and the council made minor adjustments. She is expected to sign the legislation.

For example, the council earmarked some economic recovery funds for arts institutions and reserved a greater share of business-district grants for neighborhoods outside downtown.

“This is our chance to build back better and to build back more equitably,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said.

Seattle’s plan allocates: $49 million for housing and homelessness efforts, including property acquisition, tiny homes, encampment outreach and vehicle safe lots; $25 million for cash assistance to Seattle households impacted by the pandemic; $23 million for economic recovery, including grants for small businesses; $17 million for other supports, including child care worker wage supplements; and $14 million for city operations, including opening wading pools at parks.

Durkan and the council opted to spread the federal money across many efforts. In each case, the dollars are meant to target people disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including Black, Indigenous and Latino people.

Mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell has argued most of the money should be used to deal with homelessness. However, housing and homelessness will receive more money than any other area, the mayor and council have countered.

They also said Seattle’s plan will complement King County’s spending. The County Council approved $631 million in relief spending last month, dedicating large sums to rental assistance and behavioral health.

Seattle will receive a second, $116 million allotment from the American Rescue Plan for spending in 2022.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

501K+
Followers
270K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Jenny Durkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Seattle City Council#The Seattle Times#The County Council#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

The Gazette will move printing operations to Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The parent company of The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids said Friday it will close its printing operations and move the printing of several publications to Des Moines. Folience said it will stop newspaper printing in Cedar Rapids at its Color Web Printers subsidiary on...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Blake Masters files papers to run for Senate in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Masters, an ally of billionaire entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel, filed papers Friday to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Masters joins a crowded field of Republicans looking to take on Kelly in one of the top-tier Senate races of 2022, which will help determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Comments / 4

Community Policy