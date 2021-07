Over the years, I’ve tried many (many) different things in the hopes of feeling happier. I’ve attempted morning meditation, journaling, daily exercise and more (on top of antidepressants and therapy, of course). So when I saw a TikTok video about the Mediterranean Diet and its purported mood-boosting powers, I resolved to see if switching up my diet to include more so-called happy foods would make me happier. (For all intents and purposes, a "happy food" is a food that has been scientifically proven to reduce symptoms of depression, improve mood or reduce stress.) Basically, I set out to focus on eating foods scientifically proven to make you feel happier for two weeks. Read on for how my experiment went, plus which foods you should stock up on if you want to try it, too.