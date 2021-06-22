Cancel
Movies

AMC Theatres offering endless popcorn refills in honor of Cinema Week

By Khalid Laws, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) – Unlimited popcorn for all!. On Monday, AMC Theatres announced it will be offering movie-goers unlimited popcorn refills of any size in celebration of Cinema Week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The promotion is valid at any AMC location. This is part of an effort to bring more...

MoviesColumbian

AMC offering free popcorn until June 30

AMC Theaters will do anything to get you in their seats for “F9: The Fast Saga,” even if that means giving out free snacks. The cinema chain announced Monday that all moviegoers will have access to “all you can eat” popcorn with the purchase of any size tub starting Tuesday as part of Cinema Week, a fun-filled promotion to convince people that theaters are safe again.
Moviesmynews13.com

Creator of 'Cinema Week' hopes to keep theaters from becoming extinct

CALIFORNIA — When the nationwide promotional campaign for “Cinema Week” launched Tuesday, the underlying message was “we need help.”. Of all the businesses impacted by the pandemic, movie theaters were among the hardest hit. Part-time staff scattered and revenues evaporated. Steady growth in streaming services and an explosion of streamable content worried theater operators that audiences might not return in force.
Moviescincyweekend.com

AMC Theatres is giving away all-you-can-eat popcorn for an entire week

It’s Cinema Week, so AMC Theatres is giving away “All You Can Eat” popcorn. From now – June 30, purchase any size popcorn and receive free refills throughout your movie stay. “And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible...
Moviesstardem.com

First-ever Cinema Week hopes to bring moviegoing back to life

ANNAPOLIS — The inaugural Cinema Week has launched nationwide in an effort to support a moviegoing industry that has been drastically dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-day event, which will take place between June 22 and 27, will feature a wide variety of promotions, giveaways, and in-theater content designed to entice audiences into cineplexes ahead of the summer blockbuster season.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

“Cinema Cell” Concept Offers Up An Alternative Way To Go To The Movies In A Pandemic-Hit World

Earlier this year I spoke to the founder of Oma Cinema, a company looking to reinvent the traditional layout of cinema with a series of mini-wall pods that combine the feeling of watching from home with the communal collective experience of watching in a movie theatre. While the Oma concept wasn’t designed primarily with post-pandemic cinema viewing in mind its pod idea seemed like a very effective answer to the problem. Now another cinematic idea has arrived that takes the pod concept a step further and is aimed squarely at providing entertainment in a COVID-present world.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Cinemark Theaters wraps up first-ever Cinema Week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sunday wraps up Cinema Week. It was a week-long nationwide promotional campaign to encourage movie-lovers to return back to theaters. After the movie theater industry took a hard hit during the pandemic, Cinemark theaters launched its first-ever cinema week campaign in effort to get movie-goers back into the seats.
MoviesGizmodo

Universal and Dreamworks' Movies Will Fly to Peacock After Theatrical Releases

As the onset of the covid-19 pandemic ground much of the entertainment industry to standstill in 2020, a number of studios pivoted to streaming platforms in a big way in order to bring their movies to audiences at home while movie theaters across the world were closed. Now, Universal has rolled out a new plan for how you can view its most anticipated films.
Movieslrmonline.com

SDCC Home Will Have To Plenty To Offer Even Without Marvel & DC

SDCC at Home is approaching (July 23-25th) and hopefully, this will be the last virtual convention the famed company will have to go through. While the organizers of SDCC wished they could host the convention in person, the pandemic restrictions wouldn’t allow it to happen. Some fans of SDCC became nervous last night after Deadline confirmed that Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. Films would be skipping this year’s SDCC at Home.
Moviesthestreamable.com

Universal Will Shift New Release Movies from HBO to Peacock Starting in 2022

Earlier this year, it was reported that NBCUniversal might end their distribution deal with HBO in order to put new release movies on Peacock. With the deal ending at the end of 2021, NBCUniversal has decided to shift all Universal movies to Peacock during the pay-one window, which historically has been 120 days after the initial theatrical release. The films will be available on Peacock for four months at the beginning and end of the 18 month window, while going to other distribution partners in between.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Could Streaming Lead To The Rebirth Of The Movie Theater Experience? – Talesbuzz

For a big movie that illustrates how the coronavirus pandemic has re-wired the film business, consider Army of the Dead. Released in May, the Zack Snyder zombie action spectacle cost about $90 million to make. Initially set up at Warner Bros. more than a decade ago, it traveled a winding path to Netflix, which grabbed it in 2019 as it was dramatically ramping up its film output. Unlike other prominent titles that the streamer released before the pandemic, Army snagged a one-week exclusive run from Cinemark, the No. 3 U.S. exhibitor. It was the widest theatrical opening of any streaming movie to date, and it came just as turnstiles were starting to spin again. Spring releases had cracked the $100 million mark, and while capacity constraints were still putting limits on the possibilities, the movie business felt more like itself since the Covid nightmare began in early 2020.

