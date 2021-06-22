Cancel
Baseball

H.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Cohasset baseball wins in 10, Hanover boys lax gets another upset

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgewater-Raynham 3, North Attleboro 2: Ky Hicks hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth to lift the No. 11 Trojans to thrilling upset win over sixth seed North Attleboro in the Division 1 South first-round game. Lilly Welch pitched the complete game for B-R, allowing just four hits, two walks and an earned run while striking out five. Riain Keefe had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI. Jenna Merlino chipped in with an RBI hit in the victory. The Trojans (11-4) face No. 3 Bishop Feehan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Norwell, MAPatriot Ledger

H.S. GIRLS LAX: Despite uncertainty entering season, Norwell adds to its storied history

LITTLETON — In 2018, the Norwell High girls lacrosse team defeated a freshmen-laden Bromfield squad in the Division 2 state championship. On Tuesday, those freshmen Trojans showed just how much they have improved since that defeat. Bromfield seniors like Olivia Kehoe (goal), Isabelle Kehoe (four goals), Isabelle Planchet (two goals) and Isabelle Katter (three goals) starred as the Trojans (18-0) rolled to a 14-2 win over Norwell (15-6) in the Division 2 state semifinals.
Needham, MABoston Herald

Needham boys win another Div. 1 South volleyball crown

NEEDHAM – Shortly after the MIAA Tournament Management Committee voted in March to nix a state tournament for spring sports and just opt in for sectional championships, Owen Fanning and the Needham boys volleyball team were some of the vocal leaders in protesting to get that overturned. Fast forward to...
Milton, MAPatriot Ledger

H.S. BASEBALL: Milton returns to sectional final for first time since 1974

PLYMOUTH -- The average purchase price for a house was $34,900. You could rent a nice place for $185 a month and gas was .42 cents a gallon. We loved being scared at movie theaters by The Exorcist, Muhammad Ali regained the world heavyweight boxing title by beating George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle” and Richard Nixon resigned as President of the United States.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

Hanover baseball, Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse fall in state finals

ASHBURN — Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman went the distance in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Broad Run Saturday, matching the Spartans’ starter with just one hit allowed. He gave up one earned run, compared with two for his opposite number, Connor Hale. He walked three batters as...
Franklin, MAEnterprise

H.S. BOYS LACROSSE: BC High back on top of Division 1 South

FRANKLIN — It’s an accomplishment not new to the BC High boys lacrosse team. Its coach, Marcus Craigwell, can’t say the same. Craigwell, who took over at the helm of the Eagles in 2019 after a four-year stint with Wayland, never experienced the joy of a sectional title win until No. 6 BC High took home the hardware yet again Sunday night.
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Capital Baseball Teams

As voted on by the league’s coaches. Owen Kellington, U-32, Sr. Marshall Donahue, Montpelier, Sr. Dylan Miller, Lyndon, Jr. Trevor Lussier, Lyndon, Jr. Skyler Platt, Harwood, Jr. Chris James, Harwood, Jr. Ethan Marshia, Thetford, Jr. Ryan Malloy, Thetford, Jr. Alex Keane, U-32, Soph. Matthew Selby, Lamoille, Sr. Shane Stevens, Lake...
Danvers, MAPatriot Ledger

H.S. BOYS LACROSSE: Postponement gives BC High chance to regroup

DANVERS — The boys lacrosse Division 1 state final between BC High and St. John’s Prep is going to take another day to complete. Wednesday night’s matchup was halted due to lightning with the Prep leading, 9-4, with 4:23 left in the second quarter and after a nearly hour-long delay, it was decided the contest will resume at the exact point the game left off on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Parkston, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Amateur baseball roundup: Platte Killer Tomatoes log 22 hits, 3 home runs in win over Parkston Mudcats

PARKSTON -- Platte pounded out 22 hits, three home runs and Michael Buitenbos struck out 11 batters in a 9-1 Sunshine League amateur baseball win over Parkston on Thursday. Hunter Hewitt, Grant Lang and Richard Sternberg each clubbed home runs for Platte, which received hits from nine different players. Matthew Randall finished 5 of 6 and drove in three runs. Lang went 4 of 5 and drove in two runs. Hewitt, Ryan Allen and Jimmy DeWaard had three hits apiece. Buitenbos, Hayden Kuiper and Derek Soukup each had a hit.

