H.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Cohasset baseball wins in 10, Hanover boys lax gets another upset

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, North Attleboro 2: Ky Hicks hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth to lift the No. 11 Trojans to thrilling upset win over sixth seed North Attleboro in the Division 1 South first-round game. Lilly Welch pitched the complete game for B-R, allowing just four hits, two walks and an earned run while striking out five. Riain Keefe had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI. Jenna Merlino chipped in with an RBI hit in the victory. The Trojans (11-4) face No. 3 Bishop Feehan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.