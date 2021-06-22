Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Yellowstone’ TV Actress Kylie Rogers Lands New Role in Joaquin Phoenix Film

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kylie Rogers, who plays a younger version of Beth Dutton when Yellowstone does flashbacks, is joining a new project. She was added to the cast of Disappointment Blvd. Academy-award winner Joaquin Phoenix stars in the movie. Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone also joined the cast, as did Oscar nominee Amy Ryan. It’s already an impressive cast. There’s not much known about the movie, other than its Phoenix’s first big project after winning an Academy Award for Joker. Deadline reports that, unlike past Phoenix projects, it’s not a horror movie. Rather, it’s described as centering on the expansive life of a super-successful entrepreneur.

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Kylie Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Joaquin Phoenix Film#Academy Award#Paramount#Nbc#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Cole Hauser Posts Bad to the Bone Cowboy Clip Ahead of Marathon and ‘The Last Champion’ TV Premiere

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser shared some profound thoughts on life in an Instagram post promoting the upcoming back-to-back “Yellowstone” marathon and TV premiere of his movie “The Last Champion.”. “Tune in to the @thelastchampionfilm,” Hauser posted to Instagram Friday. “I very proud of this story of redemption, love and life....
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Beth Dutton’s Fate Sealed as New Young Actor Joins Cast as ‘Adopted’ Ranch Member?

Last week, “Yellowstone” watchers got the news they have been waiting on as Paramount Network revealed a fall return. Along with this announcement, “Yellowstone” creators also revealed the fourth season’s newest cast members. Among the new actors joining the show is Australian actor Finn Little. Little will play “Carter” in the upcoming new season. At 15-years-old, Little is one of the youngest actors joining the cast for season four. In a description of Little’s character, fans believe Beth Dutton’s fate may have been prematurely disclosed. In the cast reveal, the following description from Deadline was given on Finn Little’s Character.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Neal McDonough Set to Produce and Star in Major New Film

Yellowstone‘s own Malcolm Beck, Neal McDonough, will produce and star in Drops of Jupiter from newcomer Dominic Scott Kay. Neal McDonough is set to take a chance on first-time feature writer and fellow actor Dominic Scott Kay’s vision. As per Deadline, the film will examine “the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with hemophilia named Eloise, watching as the pair live vicariously through each other’s perspectives.”
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Adding Several New Major Characters for Season 4

Yellowstone Season 4 will be introducing numerous new characters. Fans of the hit Paramount series will be excited to learn that the cast is growing, with bright new talent. Deadline first reported details about the new characters. Firstly, Jacki Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. You’ll...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Season 4 Trailer Revealed

Today is a great day to be a fan of the popular television series “Yellowstone.” The trailer for the show’s fourth season has just dropped! It was officially released on June 30. Judging by the 1-minute long trailer, the fourth season of the Kevin Costner-led series promises to have as...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Something Tells Me Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Is Far Beyond Ready For Season 4's Premiere

For the entire first half of 2021, Yellowstone viewers were in desperate need of Season 4 knowledge, but beyond the general info that most of the filming was already completed by the end of 2020 (save for some scenes), fans were largely out of luck. Thankfully, even though the drama isn't getting its usual summer premiere, Paramount Network confirmed Kevin Costner's John Dutton and his rabble-rousing family will return to rear their vengeful heads this fall. And I dare say that Costner is about as eager as anyone for Yellowstone to finally return, even if he's not quite as excitable.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Uncover Major Similarities Between ‘The Godfather’ and the Hit Show

“Yellowstone” may be a Western, but that doesn’t mean it can’t join the pantheon of epic dramas. At least, that’s what some “Yellowstone” fans seem to think. In a post on Reddit, the fan suggested that “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan owes a creative debt to Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather.” While some of the comparisons may seem a bit of a stretch, the fan made the case for “Yellowstone” as a Montanan version of the classic mob drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: New Series Actor Finn Little Says ‘Whiling Away the Time’ in Stunning Fishing Photo

Excitement levels are through the roof for fans of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” as the fourth season is quickly approaching. But fans of “Yellowstone” are not the only ones counting down the days until a new season arrives. The show’s cast is also thrilled to now have a timeline in place for the rapidly approaching fourth season. Several cast members have noted their excitement for the return of “Yellowstone” later this year. The show’s creators made waves last week when announcing that the fourth season will premiere in the fall season. It was music to the ears of fans, who now the longer than anticipated wait will be well worth it. The same can be said for the show’s actors, who just are excited as fans that their show will air later this year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Hints at Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s Happily Ever After Fate in Season 4

Among the many questions that season four of “Yellowstone” must answer is the status of Beth Dutton and her engagement to Rip Wheeler. We all remember how the third season of the hit series comes to an end. The fates of four primary characters, including three members of the Dutton Family, are left totally up in the air. Family patriarch John Dutton is shot in the chest several times by an unknown gunman. Most fans suspect John survives the attack due to a well-placed cell phone in his shirt pocket. Kayce Dutton is in his office and on the phone with his wife, Monica, when he comes under attack by unknown assailants. He is able to take cover behind his desk as the gunmen approach. Both Dutton men could be dead or alive as we enter a new season of “Yellowstone.”
Montana StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone TV’ Star Hassie Harrison Says That Filming Show in Montana Helps Her ‘Live the Part’

One of the many breakout stars of Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Hassie Harrison is climbing the Hollywood ladder one step at a time. On “Yellowstone,” Harrison plays Laramie, a “buckle bunny” with an eye for hardworking cowboys and older men. A barrel racer by trade, Laramie can more than hold her own from atop a speeding horse. She is best friends with fellow “buckle bunny” Mia who takes a loving interest in rookie ranch hand, Jimmy. Both girls frequent the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse looking to stir up a little action among the crew of nearly all men. The girls bring a different dynamic to the bunkhouse that is fun to watch for “Yellowstone” fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Mo Brings Plenty Gets to Work ‘Fixing and Protecting’ in New Pic

Yellowstone‘s own Mo Brings Plenty is hard at work on his ranch as he both fixes and protects… But what, exactly, is he protecting?. “Fixing and Protecting: Fixing one of our round bale feeders and protecting…” the actor posts to his official Instagram Tuesday. Within, we see Brings Plenty armored with a welding mask as he re-seals a joint on a round hay bale feeder. Behind him, we get a glimpse of his large homestead, which is a rancher’s dream.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Was There a Major Time Jump Between Seasons 1 and 2?

We are still on the edges of our seats as the wait continues for a brand new of our favorite modern western drama “Yellowstone.”. It’s been radio silence from “Yellowstone” producers ever since the third season of the show came to a close. Rumors have flying left and right, suggesting certain dates could be just right for the premiere of season four. Many fans were convinced the new season will begin on Father’s Day, which fell on June 20 this year. But, alas the day to celebrate dad came and went with the season four premiere cloaked in mystery.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Could Christina Actor Katherine Cunningham’s Post Mean She’s Returning for Season 4?

With the fourth season in sight, fans of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” are as excited as they have ever been. Not much is known about the upcoming new season other than it is set to premiere this fall. The lack of information regarding season four has sent the show’s enormous fan base on a search for clues. They may have gotten a big one thanks to a recent social media update from a former cast member. Katherine Cunningham, who plays Christina on “Yellowstone” recently took to social media to exclaim how excited she is for the new show. Cunningham, who has more than 5,000 Instagram followers, pulled an image from the “Yellowstone” social media account. She shares the image with a caption across the top revealing her level of immense excitement for the new season.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser Explains What it’s Like Acting While Riding a Horse

One of the many breakout stars of “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is climbing the Hollywood ranks for his great performance. On “Yellowstone” Hauser plays the all-around bada** Rip Wheeler to near perfection. Rip wears many different hats while working on the ranch. He is the leader of the bunkhouse crew that works a large number of cattle residing on the ranch. He’s proven to be a capable cowboy and leader through the first three seasons of the Paramount Network series. Away from the ranch, however, is where the true value of Rip Wheeler can be found. As the enforcer for the Dutton family, Rip is often charged with doing away with their enemies. Unafraid to get his hands dirty, Rip goes to great lengths to ensure his adoptive family is safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy