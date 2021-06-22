‘Yellowstone’ TV Actress Kylie Rogers Lands New Role in Joaquin Phoenix Film
Kylie Rogers, who plays a younger version of Beth Dutton when Yellowstone does flashbacks, is joining a new project. She was added to the cast of Disappointment Blvd. Academy-award winner Joaquin Phoenix stars in the movie. Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone also joined the cast, as did Oscar nominee Amy Ryan. It’s already an impressive cast. There’s not much known about the movie, other than its Phoenix’s first big project after winning an Academy Award for Joker. Deadline reports that, unlike past Phoenix projects, it’s not a horror movie. Rather, it’s described as centering on the expansive life of a super-successful entrepreneur.outsider.com