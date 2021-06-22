Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Austin Ekeler confident Justin Herbert can compete with Patrick Mahomes

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter quarterback Justin Herbert won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping there’s more of that to come in 2021. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is certainly excited about getting back on the field with Herbert. In an appearance on the...

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Brandon Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Nfl Network#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes' contract with Chiefs still looks like a bargain a year later

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t often had long-term stability at the quarterback position during the history of the franchise, but a year ago today, that all changed. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed a record-setting 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million on this day last year. The contract locked him in with Kansas City through the 2031 season, through what should be the prime of his NFL career. He won’t become a free agent until he’s 36 years old. The deal made Mahomes not just the highest-paid QB in NFL history, but also the first athlete to receive a half-billion-dollar contract in all of sports.
NFLTyler Morning Telegraph

More Mahomes baby photos

The cute photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes keep coming. Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews said they would share photos of their daughter when the time was right. Friday was that time. A photo shoot featuring Sterling, their 4-month-old daughter is being shared by the former Whitehouse residents. Patrick...
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Patrick Mahomes Is as Fast as He Needs to Be

Patrick Mahomes is an elite NFL quarterback. He's an MVP and Super Bowl champion. He's thrown for a ton of touchdowns everywhere he's been and is incredibly athletic. He just doesn't look very fast. People make fun of him for his "old man jog" in between his incredible plays. In...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among investors for sports streaming app Buzzer

A number of notable athletes were recently revealed among investors in the first round of funding of the fledgling sports streaming app, Buzzer. Over 20 current and former athletes invested a combined $20 million dollars in the Series A funding to the startup app according to Variety. That group includes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, Bulls legend Michael Jordan, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, Tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic ban

Count Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among those who disapprove of the one-month ban recently handed to U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Friday their decision to suspend Richardson following a positive marijuana test. The one-month ban will cause Richardson to miss the Tokyo Olympic 100-meter race. She will be reinstated before the 4×100 relay takes place, but it’s still unclear if the 23-year-old will be selected for the U.S. relay team.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLPosted by
12up

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks great in new workout clip

If any Kansas City Chiefs fans were worried about Patrick Mahomes still being injured leading up to training camp, we've got good news for you: that's not the case. The Kansas City Chiefs QB has been grinding all offseason in his rehab. Well, a new workout video of Mahomes has...
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Mahomes, Flutie, Curry, Romo square off in "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf"

Patrick Mahomes has played in two Super Bowls and this weekend he will compete in his second “Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf.”. Mahomes, along with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, will take part in the 32nd Annual American Century Golf Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy shares thoughts on early-career Patrick Mahomes

The relationship between Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been harmonious throughout the team’s success. The duo has been attached at the hip since Bieniemy’s promotion to his current position, and Mahomes has willingly been an eager student since being drafted in 2017.
NFLkshb.com

'Just let her run': Patrick Mahomes defends Sha'Carri Richardson on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes voiced support for U.S. Olympic runner Sha'Carri Richardson, who was suspended for 30 days after testing positive for marijuana. "This is so trash man… just let her run!" Mahomes said in a tweet on Friday. In June, Richardson qualified for...
NFLNBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes appears ready for camp in workout video

Patrick Mahomes looked like Patrick Mahomes again during the team’s offseason program. His surgically repaired left big toe did not limit him. Videos posted Friday of a workout with his personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, in Fort Worth show Mahomes indeed is ready for the season. The quarterback ran up to 20.6 mph, according to Stroupe.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Would you rather: Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are forever linked. Both Burrow and Herbert broke out in a big way as rookies, securing both franchises long-term options under center with massive upside. But whether a team would choose Burrow or Herbert if given the choice...
NFLArrowhead Pride

With Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans have finally found peace

Just over one year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed their quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension that would pay him roughly half a billion dollars, while keeping him with the team through the 2031 season. Mahomes’ unprecedented contract shocked many observers who didn’t understand the unique way in...
NFL247Sports

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler 'has a little Patrick Mahomes in him'

Going into 2021, there are a few quarterbacks that stand out among the rest. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler just might be the best and the eventual No. 1 overall pick in 2022. Pro Football Focus likes him as the best college signal caller and even threw in a current NFL quarterback for comparison. That’s right, Rattler is getting some Patrick Mahomes love due to their similar styles.
NFLchargers

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

Not only is quarterback Justin Herbert learning a new offense this offseason, he's doing so while practicing against a puzzling defense. Head coach Brandon Staley spoke after last week's minicamp about the process they've gone through together this offseason – a process that has pushed the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year to improve all aspects of his game entering season two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy