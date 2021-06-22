Novato school district superintendent to resign
Kris Cosca, superintendent of the Novato Unified School District, has resigned his position effective June 30, according to a statement issued by the district on Monday. “It has been a privilege to serve the students, families and staff of the Novato Unified School District and to work in a wonderful community so supportive of their schools,” Cosca said in the statement, issued jointly by district board president Ross Millerick and Mary Jane Burke, Marin’s superintendent of schools.www.marinij.com