OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jack Leiter was great for Vanderbilt striking out 15 batters in a complete game but he made one mistake, it turned out to be very costly. Terrell Tatum led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home on an 0-1 pitch. That was it, that’s all the Wolfpack needed in a 1-0 win.